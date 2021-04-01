Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination starts today: All you need to know

COVID-19 vaccine to be offered on all days in April

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: In a significant step to exponentially expand the countrywide Vaccination drive, the Centre has decided to operationalise both public and private sector COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on all days of month of April (from today till 30th April 2021). The Centre has written to all States and UTs today and asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID vaccination in these CVCs on all days of the month including gazetted holidays during April 2021.

This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31st March, 2021 to optimally utilise all COVID Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of COVID vaccination. This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the Government of India along with the States/UTs for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The Government had already decided to start COVID19 vaccination of all people above 45 years of age from 1st April, 2021 based on the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC).