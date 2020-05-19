  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 vaccine round the corner as trials in US show positive results

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: The first COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on people in the United States has shown promise.

    COVID-19 vaccine round the corner as trials in US show positive results
    Representational Image

    Moderna, the manufacturer of the vaccine said that the vaccine appears to be safe and able to to stimulate an immune response against the virus. The findings were based on the results from the first 8 people who each received two doses of the vaccine, starting March.

    Donald Trump hopes for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, 'maybe before'

    Antibodies were made and then tested in human cells in the lab. It was found that the virus did not replicate. This is the key requirement for the vaccine. Moderna said that the second phase involving 600 people will begin soon and a third phase will start in July, involving a 1,000 healthy people. The FDA has given Moderna the go-ahead for the phase II earlier this month.

    The firm's chief medical officer Tal Zaks said that if those trials go well, then a vaccine will be available for widespread use by the end of this year or early 2021. Three doses of the vaccine were tested, low, medium and high. These results were based on the tests of low and medium doses. The only adverse effect was redness and soreness in one patient's arm where the shot was administered. At the highest dose, three patients had fever and headaches, Zaks said. However these symptoms went away after a day, he also said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus vaccine united states

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 9:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue