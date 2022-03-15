Covid-19 vaccine registration for children aged 12-14 on CoWin app begins tomorrow

Vaccination for all children in 12-14 age group to start from Mar 16

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 15: Registration for vaccination of kids above 12 will start on the CoWIN platform on Wednesday, March 16.

Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 year and 13-14 year age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e. those who are already above 12 years of age) of population from 16th March 2022. The COVID19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.

It is to be noted that population above 14 years of age is already being administered COVID19 vaccine under the ongoing COVID19 vaccination programme.

Government has also decided that the condition of co-morbidity for COVID19 Precaution Dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith. Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for Precaution Dose of COVID19 vaccine.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:46 [IST]