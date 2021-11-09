Maharashtra unlock 2.0: Despite remaining in level 1 category, some Covid lockdown curbs to remain in Nagpur

COVID-19 vaccine: Nagpur civic body mulls 'no free first dose' after Nov 30

Nagpur, Nov 9: In order to speed up the coverage of first dose beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine, Nagpur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra on Tuesday said it was planning to discontinue free jabs at its vaccination centres after November 30.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi said Nagpur city, with 160 free vaccination centres, has 19.73 lakh eligible beneficiaries, of which 16.92 lakh have received the first dose.

"The Maharashtra government has given directions to complete the administration of the first dose by November 30. We are taking various measures to cover the remaining 2.80 lakh people by then. As part of it, we are planning to make only the second dose available for free at these centres after November 30," he said.

He added that NMC was taking various steps to help people overcome vaccine hesitancy.