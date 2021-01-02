COVID-19 vaccine dry run LIVE: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan visits GTB Hospital

On COVID-19 vaccine, why India could catch up quickly

As mass dry run begins, India should watch out for these errors over COVID vaccination

New Delhi, Jan 02: India is all set to go for the COVID-19 vaccination mock drill as the dry run is being conducted by all the States and UT governments from today. Meanwhile, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited GTB Hospital to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Union Health Ministry, the objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation".

77 vaccination centers have been identified in Central Delhi. We are following all guidelines laid down by Government of India. We are even looking at transportation security of vaccine: DM Central Delhi at a healthcare centre in Daryaganj, Delhi West Bengal: COVID19 vaccination dry being conducted at Primary Healthcare Centre under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation in Kolkata Bengaluru: COVID-19 vaccination dry run underway at Primary Health Center in Kamakshipalya. States are augmenting the State helpline 104 (which shall be used in addition to 1075) for any vaccine/software related query. Kerala is all set for the COVID-19 vaccine mock drill on January 2, as 4,991 new cases were recorded on Friday and 5,111 people cured of the infection. Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits GTB Hospital to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine. Maharashtra: Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration underway at District Hospital, Pune