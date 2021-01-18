COVID-19 vaccine: Aadhaar based enrolment likely for elderly

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Centre is likely to allow self-registration by the elderly and those with comorbidities on the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) platform for faster enrolment for people to receive a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

An Aadhaar based enrolment process could be rolled out for the elderly and those with comorbidities.

A HT report said that the CoWIN platform will allow the public to access its limited features, only those required for enrolment and vaccination. An internal government note said, "there is no need to download any new app for vaccination purposes. This module will be activated soon, once the vaccination of frontline health workers is completed. Along with this a feedback module through Rapid Assessment System (RAS) developed by MeitY is also being integrate."

In its guidelines to the states, the Centre had said that the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) might also be used for self registration of the general public. The platform would be used for creation of state and district level admins and the database of the vaccinators and supervisors. It would also be used for the management of material relevant to the vaccination.