‘Covid-19 vaccine a shield, do not your guard down': PM Modi urges caution during festivities

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festive season and not lower their guard.

The Prime Minister said the country knows how to set big goals and achieve them. But, for this, we need to be constantly careful. He stressed that no matter how good the cover is, no matter how modern the armour is, even if armour gives a complete guarantee of protection, weapons are not given up while the battle is on. Similarly, he said there is no reason to get careless. He requested the people to celebrate our festivals with utmost care.

"I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of COVID19 vaccine yet should give utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others, the prime minister said in a televised address.

Ensured VIP culture doesn’t overpower Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi

"Just like we don't move out of the house without our shoes we have to make masks a habit. The unvaccinated must use masks on priority," the PM Modi said.

PM Modi lauded the difficult but remarkable feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses.. He attributed this achievement to the dedication of 130 crore countrymen and said this success is the success of India and the success of every countryman.

He said 100 crore vaccinations are not just a figure, but a reflection of the strength of the country, it is the creation of a new chapter of history. This is a picture of a new India that sets difficult goals and knows how to achieve them.