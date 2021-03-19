Surge in daily new COVID-19 cases in some states account for over 80 per cent of new infections

COVID-19 vaccination drive to be extended in coming days: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Mar 19: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended in the coming days and asserted that there should not be any misconceptions about the two Indian vaccines being administered in the country.

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Vardhan said India has vaccinated 3.5 to 4 crore people so far and side effects of the vaccines has been recorded at 0.000432 per cent. "Not only Indian experts, but we have also consulted WHO guidelines regarding priority groups," he said.

Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have been currently approved for restricted emergency use in India. Replying to a question by NCP MP Supriya Sule on whether the government is aiming at universal immunisation of COVID-19 vaccine, Vardhan said it is not scientifically necessary to administer the vaccine to each and every person in the country.

"Not each and every person in the world will be vaccinated. The prioritisation process is a dynamic process. "The behaviour of the virus is also dynamic. All things are based on scientific facts, scrutiny and vision of the overall scientific and health community," he said.

The minister said under India's present universal immunization programme, free vaccines are provided against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, including Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Rubella, severe form of Childhood Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and Meningitis, among others.

Replying to a question by Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu about the fear in people that the COVID-19 vaccine will harm them in the future, Vardhan asserted that taking vaccines is the way to get rid of vaccine-preventable diseases.

There are detailed pre-clinical and clinical trials, which get thoroughly studied by the experts before a vaccine gets the nod, the minister said, adding that "There should not be any misconception regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and the people should avail the facilities given by the government and get themselves vaccinated."

Vardhan further noted that there is a well-defined group of experts called the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC)). "Since then, they have been working closely regarding all scientific developments related to this," he said.

The minister also pointed out that the Subject Expert Committee has cleared two Indian vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) after examining data provided by these companies. Data provided by two Indian companies was also examined by the World Health Organisation, he added.