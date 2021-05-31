UP eases covid restrictions: Shops allowed to open on weekdays in districts with less than 600 active cases

COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh govt lifts lockdown in 6 more districts including Prayagraj

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, May 31: In a recent development, lockdown has been lifted in six more districts of Uttar Pradesh including Prayagraj. This development comes a day after the state administration eased restrictions in 55 districts.

Addressing a press conference, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the curfew will automatically come to an end in those districts which report less than 600 active cases.

"Curfew will continue in districts that have more than 600 active COVID-19 cases for one more week. When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically. We've eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm," Adityanath said on Sunday.

The State government had decided to extend lockdown on May 22. The curfew was initially imposed till May 31. The same has been extended to those districts which have been reporting more than 600 active cases.

According to the existing restrictions, vaccinations, industrial activity, essential services and movement related to medical emergencies have been allowed to remain operational across the state.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh recorded as many as 1,900 daily COVID-19 cases and 41,000 total active cases. According to the data shared by the chief minister, the state currently has the lowest fatality rate, lowest positivity rate and the highest recovery rate in the country.

"Uttar Pradesh has registered 1900 COVID cases today. The active cases stand at 41,000. We have the lowest fatality rate in the country, lowest positivity rate and highest recovery rate," Adityanath further said.

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 12:29 [IST]