COVID-19 to review of ministries: What to expect from PM’s Modi’s meet with Council of Ministers

New Delhi, June 30: All eyes would be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the Council of Ministers later today where the discussions would focus on the management of COVID-19.

A review of the overall situation in the country and the ongoing vaccination drive would also come up for discussions during the meeting. The performance of some of the ministries too would be reviewed by the PM.

The review of the ministries indicate that a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards. There has been talk on this issue of late and a reshuffle is expected to take place before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

There is speculation that the Cabinet expansion is likely to take place and the strength is expected to go from 60 to 79.

Sources tell OneIndia that the expected agenda would around the various schemes launched by the Union Government to tackle the ongoing pandemic. Earlier this week, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced eight new schemes to boost the economy. She had announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, loans to tourism agencies and guides, waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists and more funds to the healthcare sector.

During the meeting, the PM is also expected to tell the ministers to spread the message about the measures taken by the government in the wake of the pandemic.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021