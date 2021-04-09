YouTube
    COVID-19 surge: Delhi CM announces closure of schools for all classes

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 9: Schools in the national capital will remain closed for all classes till further orders due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    The national capital has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. On Thursday, the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.

    "Due to rising cases of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will remain closed for all classes till further orders," Kejriwal tweeted.

    COVID-19 patient in Japan receives lung transplant from living donorsCOVID-19 patient in Japan receives lung transplant from living donors

    The Delhi government had last week announced that students of any classes will not be called to school in the new academic session.

    However, class 10 and class 12 students who are due to appear in board exams in May-June were going to school with consent of their parents.

    Delhi had recorded 7,437 COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people had died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157.

    Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 18:29 [IST]
