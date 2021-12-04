The Congress sweep in Himachal: I take responsibility for defeat says Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Dec 4: Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to fully vaccinate 100 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The state has administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination to 53,86,393 eligible adults, he said. Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the adult population by the end of August.

To celebrate the occasion, a special function has been being organised to honour COVID-19 workers at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Sunday, he said.

BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the function. At the event, the COVID-19 workers will be given certificates for their significant role in vaccinating the citizens, he said.

Also, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and the state's Health Minister Rajiv Saizal will participate in the function, he added.

On the other end, the state BJP president and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap had said that Nadda will also inaugurate an out-patient department at AIIMS during his visit, a recent press release said.

The function will be held three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6 appreciated the state's efforts in the administration of vaccines.

