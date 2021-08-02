COVID-19: Residents of 5 villages in Karaikal district fully vaccinated, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Cabinet expansion: UT to get its first woman minister in 40 years; Swearing-in ceremony today

Karaikal, Aug 02:

Karaikal, Aug 02: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said all the residents of five villages in Karaikal district of the Union Territory have been administered the vaccine against COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting with the Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma on the COVID-19 situation, the Lieutenant Governor said the district was equipped to treat Covid-19 patients in the event of the third wave.

"Hospitals here have all facilities, including oxygen supply and ventilators. Even if children get infected, they can be treated well as we have separate wards for them," she said.

All the people, aged 45 and above, in the five villages have been vaccinated, said the Lieutenant Governor. The government of Puducherry has fixed August 15 as the deadline to vaccinate everyone, aged 45 and above, in the Union Territory, she said.

"We are organising special camps and making door-to-door visits to ensure all get the vaccine. We request the people to cooperate with us," she said.

On the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence, Tamilisai said a special drive to plant 75,000 saplings in the Union Territory would be taken up on August 3.

Monday, August 2, 2021