YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covid-19: Punjab reports first Omicron case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Dec 29: Punjab has reported its first Omicron case with a 36-year-old man, who came from Spain earlier this month, testing positive for the new variant of coronavirus.

    Representational Image

    The man, who arrived in India on December 4, visited his relatives in Nawanshahr in Punjab, a health official said. The man tested negative for coronavirus upon his arrival.

    However, he tested positive on December 12, he said. He was then admitted to a hospital and his samples were sent for genome sequencing at a facility set up at the Government Medical College, Patiala, the official added.

    "The genome sequencing report declaring him positive for the Omicron variant came on December 28," said Dr Rajiv Bhaskar, state nodal officer for COVID-19.

    The man was tested again on December 25 and his report came back negative, following which he was discharged from the hospital, the officer said.

    Meanwhile, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister O P Soni directed officials to ramp up Covid testing and vaccination in the state. Presiding over a meeting of the health department, Soni, who also holds the health portfolio, took stock of the prevailing Covid situation in the state.

    According to officials, Punjab's positivity rate stands at 0.3 per cent and has increased slightly over the past few days.

    More PUNJAB News  

    Read more about:

    punjab Omicron

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X