COVID-19: Now, legendary Milkha Singh tests positive

    New Delhi, May 20: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence.

    The 91-year-old, popularly known as Flying Sikh, is asymptomatic and claims to be in "high spirits'".

    "A couple of our helpers tested positive and so all the family members did the tests. Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised," Milkha told PTI.

    Amidst fight against COVID-19, PM Modi sounds cautionAmidst fight against COVID-19, PM Modi sounds caution

    "I am fine and there is no fever or cough. My doctor told me I will be al right in three-four days. I did jogging just yesterday. I am in high spirits," he added.

    The legendary athlete is a five-time Asian Games gold medallist but his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Olympics.

    Milkha's son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh is in Dubai and said he would be returning to the country this week itself.

    "I will be flying back home on Saturday," said Jeev.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 14:26 [IST]
    X