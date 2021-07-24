COVID-19: Karnataka govt allows places of worship to reopen; Processions banned

Bengaluru, July 24: In its new guidelines, the Karnataka government on Saturday gave further relaxations on COVID-19 curbs, allowing places of worship to open from Sunday. However, these establishments will have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and Standard Operating Prcedures (SOPs) issued by the concerned departments.

However, the order prevents jathres, temple festivals, processions and congregations.

"Places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places) are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from 25-07-2021 strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the concerned department. However, jathres, temple festivals, processions, congregations not allowed," the order said.

"Amusement Parks and similar places permitted to re-open strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines issued vide circular dated 12.11.2020 by the Health and Family Welfare Department. However, water sports/water related adventure activities not allowed," it further said.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that the Karnataka government has been giving phase-wise relaxations in COVID-19 curbs since July 5 this year. The swimming pools were allowed to reopen and the night curfew timings were extended, with the order allowing these establishments to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

Weddings and family functions are permitted with the presence of not more than 100 people.

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 12:14 [IST]