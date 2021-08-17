YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covid-19: India’s vaccination tally crosses 56-crore mark

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: In a landmark milestone, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 56 crore landmark milestone, as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. Nearly 50 lakh (49,48,965) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

    27,45,272vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 5,33,586vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

    Cumulatively, 20,50,08,400 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,66,57,465 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

    Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

    Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine stories of strength positive news

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 22:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X