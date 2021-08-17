Covid-19: India’s vaccination tally crosses 56-crore mark

WHO to decide on authorising Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine next week

New Delhi, Aug 17: In a landmark milestone, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 56 crore landmark milestone, as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. Nearly 50 lakh (49,48,965) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

27,45,272vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 5,33,586vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 20,50,08,400 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,66,57,465 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 22:48 [IST]