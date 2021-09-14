COVID-19: India’s recovery rate stands at 97.58%

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 14: With the administration of 78,66,950 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 75.22 Cr (75,22,38,324) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 76,12,687sessions, the Ministry of Health said.

    The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

    The recovery of 37,127 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,24,84,159. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.58%.

    Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 79 consecutive days now. 25,404 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry also said.

    The Active Caseload is presently 3,62,207. Active cases presently constitute 1.09% of the country's total Positive Cases. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,30,891tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.44 Cr (54,44,44,967) cumulative tests.

    While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.07% remains less than 3% for the last 81 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.78%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 15 days and below 5% for 98 consecutive days now.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:36 [IST]
    X