COVID-19: India records 35,886 fresh infections, highest daily spike this year

New Delhi, Mar 18: India recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases this year with 35,871 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,14,74,605, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,59,216 with 172 new fatalities, the highest in around two months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The single-day spike of 35,871 cases is the highest in 102 days. As many as 36,011 new infections were recorded on December 6.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,63,025, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.39 per cent, according to the data.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 23,03,13,163 samples had been tested up to March 17 with 10,63,379 being tested on Wednesday.