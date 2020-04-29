COVID-19: India cases rise to 31,332, death toll at 1,007

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 31,000-mark today while the death toll rose to 1,007. The country recorded a total of 31,332 cases of which 22,629 are active, while 7,695 have been cured.

73 people have died in the last 24 hours, recording the biggest jump in the number of deaths in a day. The number of cases as well as the death count have doubled in the last 10 days.

The government on Tuesday said plasma therapy for coronavirus is still in an experimental stage and can even prove "life threatening" for a patient, amid a surge of hope brought in by the first successful test in Delhi.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 3 million people globally and led to over 2 lakh deaths.

The US coronavirus death toll reached a grim milestone on Tuesday, surpassing the number of American lives lost in the Vietnam War, as Florida's governor met with President Donald Trump to discuss easing shutdowns aimed at curbing the pandemic.