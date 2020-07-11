COVID-19: Bengaluru under complete lockdown from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22

Bengaluru, July 11: With surge in Coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government has announced a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru city from July 14. Bengaluru amounts to 15,329 infections of the state's 33,418 COVID-19 positive cases.

Complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on 14th July to 5 am on 22nd July in view rising COVID19 cases, a statement from Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

However, essential services as well as scheduled exams will be allowed in the city and its neighbouring rural districts.

In view of sudden surge of COVID 19 cases in Bengaluru and on the advice of the experts, it is decided to impose lockdown for a period of one week in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts starting from 8 pm on Tuesday, 14th of July. Detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday in this regard.

"During lockdown period, supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines will continue uninterrupted. MBBS, post graduate examinations will be conducted as scheduled," the statement said.

"I appreciate the tireless efforts of our healthcare and police personnel, ASHA workers, volunteers and media persons in containing COVID 19 pandemic in the state," it added.

"I appeal people to cooperate with the Government, wear masks, maintain social distance, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps and help us contain the pandemic," the statement further said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, meanwhile, went under home quarantine on Friday, while his office-cum-residence in Bengaluru was sealed after some of the staff there tested positive for coronavirus.