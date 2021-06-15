COVID-19: AIIMS Delhi to resume Out Patient Department services from June 18

Bharat Biotech says supply price of Covaxin to Centre at Rs 150/dose is not sustainable in long run

New Delhi, June 15: With the number of COVID-19 cases declining in the national capital, All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) has announced that it will restart its Out Patient Department (OPD) services from June 18, in a phased manner.

In an official notice, Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma stated that the decision has been taken by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

According to the notice, as of now, OPD registration will be done only for such patients with prior online/telephonic appointment and a decision to allow walk-in registrations will be taken later after reviewing Covid-19 situation.

"In view of considerable decrease in Covid-19 cases, it has been decided by the Director AIIMS to re-start the OPD services in a phased manner at the earliest but latest by 18th June 2021 (Friday)," said the notice.

The Head of Departments (HoDs) have also been requested to provide proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients per day who are to be given online/telephonic appointments. According to the Delhi health bulletin issued on Monday, 255 new cases, 376 recoveries and 23 deaths were reported over 24 hours in the national capital. The positivity rate stands at 0.35 per cent.

