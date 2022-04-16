YouTube
    Court upholds order directing CBI to withdraw LOC against Aakar Patel

    New Delhi, Apr 16: A Delhi court on Saturday upheld an order directing the CBI to withdraw the lookout circular against Amnesty International India Board chair Aakar Patel.

    Aakar Patel

    Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann, however, set aside the direction issued to the CBI director to make a written apology to Patel for the agency's action against him.

    A magisterial court had on April 7 directed the probe agency to withdraw the LOC immediately and apologies to Patel, and file a compliance report by April 30.

    Patel had approached the magisterial court submitting that he was stopped by immigration authorities at the Bangalore International Airport while boarding a flight to the US.

    He had claimed that the action was taken despite an order by a Gujarat court granting him permission to travel abroad.

    Saturday, April 16, 2022, 17:54 [IST]
    X