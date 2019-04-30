Court summons Kejriwal, Atishi in defamation case by BJP's Rajiv Babbar

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 30: A Delhi court on Tuesday directed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta and AAP MP candidate Atishi to appear before it on June 7 in connection with a defamation case filed against them by Delhi BJP leader Rajiv Babbar.

Babbar has sought proceeding against Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi Malena for harming the reputation of BJP by blaming it for the deletion of the names of "voters" from the electoral rolls in Delhi.

The court had earlier taken cognisance of the defamation complaint filed against Kejriwal and others by Babbar.

BJP requests EC to censure AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and party candidate Atishi for berating it

"All the accused made accusations against BJP in a calculated manner with the sole intention to portray a negative image of BJP in relation to the voters belonging to certain sections of society viz. Bania, Poorvanchalis, Muslims etc. The reputation of the complainant has been damaged beyond repair," Babbar had said.