Coronavirus: With 930 more deaths, India reports 43,733 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 07: The Union health ministry on Wednesday said that as many as 930 people succumbed to the novel coronavirus while 47,240 recovered in the last 24 hours. According to the health ministry, the death toll and total recoveries stand at 404,211 and 29,799,534 respectively

On Wednesday, India COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,06,63,665, after 43,733 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 97.18 per cent

The COVID-19 active cases in the country have further declined to 4,59,920 and constitute 1.52 per cent of the caseload.

The testing capacity also has substantially been ramped up and 42. crore total tests have been conducted so far.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 42,33,32,097 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far of which 19,07,216 were tested in the last 24 hours.

It can be seen that India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 9:54 [IST]