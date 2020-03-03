Coronavirus updates: Delhi records 427 new cases, Total tally rises to 4,549

  • search
    New Delhi, May 03: Delhi on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 427 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,549, the government said. No fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported on Sunday. The number of fatalities in the national capital stands at 64.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Armed forces salute Covid warriors through fly pasts, band performances

    The city had recorded 384 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 4,122. As many as 1,362 patients have recovered so far, while there are 3,123 active cases, the Delhi government said. A total of 69,426 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till now, it said.

    11:30 PM, 3 May
    Goa will follow all the guidelines issued by Centre for lockdown 3.0 till 17th May. All the shops selling non-essential goods can open between 7am and 7pm: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
    9:38 PM, 3 May
    Personnel onboard Indian Navy Warship deployed for anti-piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden, express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against covid-19.
    9:37 PM, 3 May
    No positive case of COVID19 reported today till 8 pm in Jharkhand. The total number of positive cases stands at 115. Total 27 patients have recovered/cured till date.
    9:35 PM, 3 May
    Indian Navy Ship deployed at The Anchorage in Mumbai, express gratitude and appreciation for all frontline workers for their contribution in fight against COVID-19.
    9:22 PM, 3 May
    97 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 death have been reported in Chandigarh till now. 19 people have been cured/discharged. There are 75 active cases of coronavirus currently: Health Department, Chandigarh
    9:21 PM, 3 May
    374 new positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 5,428 in Gujarat.
    8:38 PM, 3 May
    Andhra Pradesh: Indian Navy Ships of Eastern Naval Command illuminated at Visakhapatnam as part of "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
    8:37 PM, 3 May
    Air Force's 4 transport aircraft, over 10 fighter aircraft & 15-20 helicopters participated in the aerial salute to #COVID19 warriors. Most of state capitals&over 72 hospitals were covered in the event: Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space)
    8:27 PM, 3 May
    441 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths have been reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 8,613 and deaths to 343. Total 1,804 patients have been discharged till date: Public Health Department, Mumbai.
    7:55 PM, 3 May
    94 new COVID19 cases and 2 deaths reported in Dharavi today. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 590, death toll 20: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    7:45 PM, 3 May
    MHA asks Head of Police Forces (HoPFs) to consider option of Work from Home for personnel not deployed on frontline and where feasible.
    7:45 PM, 3 May
    The ministry also writes on management of guidelines and protocols for Covid-19 for Police Security personnel (CAPFs) managing the public.
    7:44 PM, 3 May
    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) writes to all Chief Secretaries of States/UTs and DGs prisons on the management of Covid-19 in Indian prisons along with guidelines and protocols which may be followed while dealing with persons arrested/detained and those in prisons and correctional homes.
    7:36 PM, 3 May
    Kerala: Indian Navy Ships of Southern Naval Command illuminated at The Anchorage in Ernakulam channel in Kochi as part of "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against COVID19.
    7:35 PM, 3 May
    Number of COVID-19 positive cases reaches 442 in Haryana including 245 discharges & five deaths. Number of active cases stands at 192.
    7:35 PM, 3 May
    Red, Orange and Green districts categorized by J&K government
    7:17 PM, 3 May
    Indian Navy fires flares in the air as a mark of gratitude and appreciation for the frontline workers including healthcare workers, sanitation staff & police personnel who have been fighting against COVID19.
    6:58 PM, 3 May
    331 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Punjab, taking total number of cases to 1102 out of which 117 have been cured while 21 others succumbed to the infection. Number of active cases stands at 964.
    6:36 PM, 3 May
    We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year. How will the government function?: Kejriwal.
    6:35 PM, 3 May
    That time the country was not ready to fight #COVID19. We had no idea of social distancing, neither the people or hospitals were ready. We had no Personal Protective Equipment kits or testing kits either, says the chief minister.
    6:35 PM, 3 May
    The Center's decision of lockdown on 24th March was very important. If we had not implemented the lockdown then the situation in the country could have been horrific now: Kejriwal
    6:32 PM, 3 May
    Total number of COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 40,263 including 28,070 active cases, 10887 cured/discharged/migrated and 1306 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    6:28 PM, 3 May
    To maintain the norms of social distancing, not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 at last rites of a deceased person: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    6:27 PM, 3 May
    Delhi government will take strict action against those found spitting at public places: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    6:13 PM, 3 May
    13 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka from 5 PM yesterday to 5 PM today. Total number of cases in the state stands at 614 including 25 deaths and 293 discharges: State Health Department
    6:13 PM, 3 May
    From the 126 battalion of BSF Company deployed with Delhi Police, in Jama Masjid area, 25 more BSF personnel have tested #COVID19 positive today. Total number of COVID19 positive cases in BSF stands at 42 including 31 cases of 126 battalion company.
    6:12 PM, 3 May
    35 new positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir; 1 from Jammu division and 34 from Kashmir division. Total number of active cases in the state stands at 406: Department of information and public relation J&K
    5:55 PM, 3 May
    Chandigarh: An Indian Air Force chopper showed flower petals on Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) to express gratitude towards medical professionals. "We appreciate the kind gesture. It's hugely motivational," says PGIMER Director Prof. Jagat Ram.
    5:26 PM, 3 May
    17 more people from a building in Theke Wali Gali near DC office in Kapashera, have tested positive for Covid-19
    5:25 PM, 3 May
    Karnataka government issues order to allow inter-district movement to 'undertake permitted activities' during Covid-19 lockdown in the state.
