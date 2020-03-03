Coronavirus updates: Delhi records 427 new cases, Total tally rises to 4,549
New Delhi, May 03: Delhi on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 427 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,549, the government said. No fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported on Sunday. The number of fatalities in the national capital stands at 64.
The city had recorded 384 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 4,122. As many as 1,362 patients have recovered so far, while there are 3,123 active cases, the Delhi government said. A total of 69,426 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till now, it said.
11:30 PM, 3 May
Goa will follow all the guidelines issued by Centre for lockdown 3.0 till 17th May. All the shops selling non-essential goods can open between 7am and 7pm: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
9:38 PM, 3 May
#WATCH Personnel onboard Indian Navy Warship deployed for anti-piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden, express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against #COVID19. (Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/xUfK2Zw9dd
Indian Navy Ship deployed at The Anchorage in Mumbai, express gratitude and appreciation for all frontline workers for their contribution in fight against COVID-19.
9:22 PM, 3 May
97 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 death have been reported in Chandigarh till now. 19 people have been cured/discharged. There are 75 active cases of coronavirus currently: Health Department, Chandigarh
9:21 PM, 3 May
374 new positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 5,428 in Gujarat.
8:38 PM, 3 May
Andhra Pradesh: Indian Navy Ships of Eastern Naval Command illuminated at Visakhapatnam as part of "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against #COVID19. (Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/rTKNF0s7Ss
Andhra Pradesh: Indian Navy Ships of Eastern Naval Command illuminated at Visakhapatnam as part of "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
8:37 PM, 3 May
Air Force's 4 transport aircraft, over 10 fighter aircraft & 15-20 helicopters participated in the aerial salute to #COVID19 warriors. Most of state capitals&over 72 hospitals were covered in the event: Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space)
8:27 PM, 3 May
441 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths have been reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 8,613 and deaths to 343. Total 1,804 patients have been discharged till date: Public Health Department, Mumbai.
7:55 PM, 3 May
94 new COVID19 cases and 2 deaths reported in Dharavi today. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 590, death toll 20: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
7:45 PM, 3 May
MHA asks Head of Police Forces (HoPFs) to consider option of Work from Home for personnel not deployed on frontline and where feasible.
7:45 PM, 3 May
The ministry also writes on management of guidelines and protocols for Covid-19 for Police Security personnel (CAPFs) managing the public.
7:44 PM, 3 May
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) writes to all Chief Secretaries of States/UTs and DGs prisons on the management of Covid-19 in Indian prisons along with guidelines and protocols which may be followed while dealing with persons arrested/detained and those in prisons and correctional homes.
7:36 PM, 3 May
#WATCH Kerala: Indian Navy Ships of Southern Naval Command illuminated at The Anchorage in Ernakulam channel in Kochi as part of "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against #COVID19. (Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/ZPqp5A2p5O
Kerala: Indian Navy Ships of Southern Naval Command illuminated at The Anchorage in Ernakulam channel in Kochi as part of "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against COVID19.
7:35 PM, 3 May
Number of COVID-19 positive cases reaches 442 in Haryana including 245 discharges & five deaths. Number of active cases stands at 192.
7:35 PM, 3 May
Red, Orange and Green districts categorized by J&K government as on date: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/E1PFX28Nae
Red, Orange and Green districts categorized by J&K government
7:17 PM, 3 May
#WATCH Indian Navy fires flares in the air as a mark of gratitude and appreciation for the frontline workers including healthcare workers, sanitation staff & police personnel who have been fighting against COVID19. (Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/M7cwIPmE8Z
Indian Navy fires flares in the air as a mark of gratitude and appreciation for the frontline workers including healthcare workers, sanitation staff & police personnel who have been fighting against COVID19.
6:58 PM, 3 May
331 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Punjab, taking total number of cases to 1102 out of which 117 have been cured while 21 others succumbed to the infection. Number of active cases stands at 964.
6:36 PM, 3 May
We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year. How will the government function?: Kejriwal.
6:35 PM, 3 May
That time the country was not ready to fight #COVID19. We had no idea of social distancing, neither the people or hospitals were ready. We had no Personal Protective Equipment kits or testing kits either, says the chief minister.
6:35 PM, 3 May
The Center's decision of lockdown on 24th March was very important. If we had not implemented the lockdown then the situation in the country could have been horrific now: Kejriwal
6:32 PM, 3 May
Total number of COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 40,263 including 28,070 active cases, 10887 cured/discharged/migrated and 1306 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
6:28 PM, 3 May
To maintain the norms of social distancing, not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 at last rites of a deceased person: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
6:27 PM, 3 May
Delhi government will take strict action against those found spitting at public places: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
6:13 PM, 3 May
13 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka from 5 PM yesterday to 5 PM today. Total number of cases in the state stands at 614 including 25 deaths and 293 discharges: State Health Department
6:13 PM, 3 May
From the 126 battalion of BSF Company deployed with Delhi Police, in Jama Masjid area, 25 more BSF personnel have tested #COVID19 positive today. Total number of COVID19 positive cases in BSF stands at 42 including 31 cases of 126 battalion company.
6:12 PM, 3 May
35 new positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir; 1 from Jammu division and 34 from Kashmir division. Total number of active cases in the state stands at 406: Department of information and public relation J&K
5:55 PM, 3 May
Chandigarh: An Indian Air Force chopper showed flower petals on Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) to express gratitude towards medical professionals. "We appreciate the kind gesture. It's hugely motivational," says PGIMER Director Prof. Jagat Ram. pic.twitter.com/doWNsy7EZx
Chandigarh: An Indian Air Force chopper showed flower petals on Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) to express gratitude towards medical professionals. "We appreciate the kind gesture. It's hugely motivational," says PGIMER Director Prof. Jagat Ram.
5:26 PM, 3 May
17 more people from a building in Theke Wali Gali near DC office in Kapashera, have tested positive for Covid-19
5:25 PM, 3 May
Karnataka government issues order to allow inter-district movement to 'undertake permitted activities' during Covid-19 lockdown in the state.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
