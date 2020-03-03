  • search
    Coronavirus scare LIVE: Total number in India reaches 21 after 15 Italian tourists test positive

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) epidemic is picking up the pace in India after infecting tens of thousands of people and killing more than 3,000 in over 60 countries across the globe.

    This week, India reported three new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of confirmed infections to six.

    Representational image

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    11:10 AM, 4 Mar
    The Rajasthan Health Department has issued directives to the districts where the Italian tourist who tested positive for coronavirus travelled.
    10:58 AM, 4 Mar
    KJ Alphons, a Rajya Sabha MP has said that all should take the we should all take the coronavirus seriously and avoid unnecessary physical contact. He added, "Say namaste instead of a handshake and use sanitisers."
    10:39 AM, 4 Mar
    A doctor in Wuhan who worked alongside the late coronavirus whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang has also died of the disease, reported the Daily Mail Online. ​
    10:39 AM, 4 Mar
    Fresh case of suspected coronavirus in Bengaluru, passenger from Saudi isolated.
    10:38 AM, 4 Mar
    15 Italian tourists in India test positive, confirms AIIMS.
    9:43 AM, 4 Mar
    Six family members and children of a person who was confirmed with having COVID-19, have tested negative in Delhi.
    9:22 AM, 4 Mar
    Online retailer, Amazon confirms first Coronavirus case among employees in United States.
    9:16 AM, 4 Mar
    Jijo Thomas, Kochi Port Trust PRO said, "Italian luxury cruise ship 'Costa Victoria' docked in Kochi yesterday. A total of 459 passengers disembarked out of which 305 are Indians. All passengers were screened for respiratory symptoms and fever."
    9:04 AM, 4 Mar
    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sprayed disinfectant in the area in Hyderabad city, where the person who was tested positive for coronavirus resided. This was done as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the area.
    9:02 AM, 4 Mar
    Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said, "A suspected case of coronavirus has come to our knowledge, it's not right to jump to conclusions. Tests will be done, factual position will be clear only after his reports come in. We have come to know that the person is from Bilaspur."
    9:00 AM, 4 Mar
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today to take a meeting with senior officials from Delhi Government for the management and preparedness of Coronavirus.
    8:41 AM, 4 Mar
    Coronavirus cases stand at 27, including 9 deaths, in Washington state.
    8:38 AM, 4 Mar
    Rinkesh Roy, Chairman, Paradip Port Trust, Odisha said, "A crew member of a cargo ship suspected of suffering from coronavirus was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack. He had symptoms of fever and sore throat."
    12:09 AM, 4 Mar
    Britain unveiled its "battle plan" to tackle the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday, warning that as many as a fifth of employees could be off work at the peak of the outbreak.
    12:08 AM, 4 Mar
    The World Bank said it would announce a package of financial and technical support later to assist with the health and economic impacts of the global coronavirus outbreak.
    12:00 AM, 4 Mar
    ''Till today, 65,621 travellers from 551 flights have been screened at Mumbai Airport. State has 401 travellers coming from #Coronavirus affected areas,'' Public Health Department, Maharashtra.
    11:59 PM, 3 Mar
    Public Health Department, Maharashtra:152 symptomatic travellers have been isolated in identified isolation facilities. 149 of them tested negative as per reports of National Institute of Virology, Pune. Reports of 3 are awaited.
    11:59 PM, 3 Mar
    Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra in Hyderabad: Some sections of media are circulating false information that a person & his family have been tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad, this is not true.
    11:56 PM, 3 Mar
    21 Italian nationals were brought from a hotel in South Delhi to ITBP's quarantine facility in Chhawla for preventive isolation today.
    11:55 PM, 3 Mar
    Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe discussed the coronavirus situation in China with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday in a telephone call, China's defense ministry said.
    11:29 PM, 3 Mar
    The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) asked the government to screen all travellers coming to India, irrespective of which country they are coming from amid rising number of coronavirus cases.
    11:29 PM, 3 Mar
    With new novel coronavirus cases being reported in the country, the Kerala government decided to step up vigil especially at airports, bus depots and railway stations.
    11:29 PM, 3 Mar
    An Army officer was admitted to the isolation ward of a military hospital at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the coronavirus after returning from Iran, a health official said here.
    11:27 PM, 3 Mar
    The demand for surgical and N95 masks increased manifold in Noida with some people claiming they were being sold at rates much higher than the actual cost.
    9:47 PM, 3 Mar
    A day after a Delhi man tested positive for the new coronavirus, the AAP government said Tuesday it is taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus and earmarked 230 beds in isolation wards being set up at 25 hospitals, as several city schools sent advisories to parents listing precautionary measures.
    9:45 PM, 3 Mar
    Alerted by the coronavirus case reported in Delhi-NCR, schools in the region have sent out advisories to parents suggesting that they not send their wards to attend classes even in case of mild cough or cold and saying they may declare holidays if the need arises. Two private schools in Noida cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure after a student's father tested positive for coronavirus.
    9:35 PM, 3 Mar
    A total 55 persons coming from China were kept under surveillance for 28 days and two were admitted in a hospital in the state since January 15 till the date, the Assam Assembly was informed on Tuesday.
    9:35 PM, 3 Mar
    Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday instructed health officials to screen all those people who had come in contact with the Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus.
    9:35 PM, 3 Mar
    The wife of the Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus here on Tuesday and his samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test, an official said.
    9:35 PM, 3 Mar
    The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday urged all private radio and TV channels to give "adequate publicity" to the travel advisory issued by the Health Ministry in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China and its spread in some other countries.
