Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 19,984, death toll at 640

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 22: India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 19,984,on Wednesday including 15474 active cases, 3870 cured/discharged/migrated and 640 deaths, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The United States has recorded more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44,845 deaths so far, AFP reported quoting Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-Gautam Buddh Nagar/Noida border will be closed completely as a preventive measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the district magistrate of the Uttar Pradesh district tweeted on Tuesday. However, some exceptions have been specified.