Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu prisoners extend support to fight COVID-19 in the state

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Apr 04: With the spread of COVID-19 continued to grapple worldwide, there has been a huge demand for face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world.

Taking Tamil Nadu into consideration, Coimbatore prisoners have taken an initiative to make face masks to ensure there's no shortage in the state while treating coronavirus patients.

In a day, the prisoners at Coimbatore central prison is seen making about 3,000 to 5,000 face masks with 20 male and five female prisoners involved in this task.

With each mask costing Rs 10, it will be provided to Tamil Nadu police and sanitisation workers, who are in desparate need to cover their face to avoid any infection while they are on duty.

This initiative by the prisoners come at time after 75 new cases of coronavirus in the state, with 74 being traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that was held in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

The religious congregation palyed a major role in spreading the virus among people, putting several people's life at risk across India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 2,902 including 2,650 active cases, 183 patients who have recovered and 68 fatalities.

With a whopping 411 cases in Tamil Nadu, this South Indian state has become the second highest in the country as it has seen six recoveries and one death.