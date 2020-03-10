  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily barred entry of nationals of France, Germany, Spain

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus affliction globally, India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three more countries -- France, Germany and Spain -- suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them till date.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain and issued on or before March 11 and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect," said a Bureau of Immigration notification issued late Tuesday night.

    Regular visas, including e visas, granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after February 1 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended, it said.

    The new notification was issued shortly after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday held a high-level meeting of secretaries of various ministries and departments, grappling to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

    The meeting was held to review the status, actions, preparedness and management of COVID-19 cases in the country, an official statement of Union Health Ministry said after the meeting.

    With more than 100 countries across the world now having reported cases of COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry in its advisory also urged its citizens returning from abroad to self-monitor their health and follow the recommended do's and dont's.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 23:13 [IST]
