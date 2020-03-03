Coronavirus LIVE: Appointments for precautionary COVID-19 dose begins today

Saturday Sunday lockdown in Delhi: Know timings, guidelines, rules, What is allowed, what is not allowed

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Oneindia Staff

New Delhi, Jan 08: There is no need for new registration for those taking the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry said.

From January 10, India will start administering the precautionary dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

