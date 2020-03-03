Coronavirus LIVE: Appointments for precautionary COVID-19 dose begins today
New Delhi, Jan 08: There is no need for new registration for those taking the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry said.
From January 10, India will start administering the precautionary dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.
Stay tuned for live updates:
8:25 AM, 8 Jan
Mizoram reports 852 new cases and 2 deaths; Active caseload stands at 3,617
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the third wave of the pandemic along with Omicron variant of Covid-19 has hit the state from January 1 and that the government will treat all fresh coronavirus cases to be of the highly infectious new variant. The state government also reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in Assam on Friday crossed 1,000 mark for the first time in five months with detection of 1,167 new cases.
12:47 AM, 8 Jan
Night Curfew in Karnataka
Amid rising COVID cases, Karnataka Govt has imposed weekend curfew in the state from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday; Visuals from Kalaburagi
12:37 AM, 8 Jan
Appointments for precautionary COVID-19 dose to begin from Saturday: Govt
There is no need for new registration for those taking the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry said. From January 10, India will start administering the precautionary dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.
12:11 AM, 8 Jan
Covid 19 Cases in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh reports 2,828 new cases; Active caseload at 9,684, positivity rate at 6.32%
11:55 PM, 7 Jan
about 5 lakh cases during peak which should come during next month. Omicron is less severe & will have much less hospitalization & deaths
11:37 PM, 7 Jan
Covid Cases in Assam Today
Assam reports 1,167 new cases, 2 deaths, & 253 recoveries today; Active cases at 3,601. Positivity rate at 3.32%
11:17 PM, 7 Jan
NCPCR asks 4 states to step up children's COVID-19 vaccination coverage
The apex child rights body NCPCR on Friday asked Punjab, Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya to take immediate steps to increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-17 years as the collective rate of inoculation of kids in these states remained below 1.45 per cent.
In a letter to chief secretaries of these four states, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said these states have shown poor performance in providing vaccination to children.
11:03 PM, 7 Jan
Actor Trisha tests positive for Covid
Famous south Indian actor Trisha on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 but that she was recovering.
''...I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it! Even tho(ugh) it was one of my harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinaations,'' she said and urged people to get vaccinated and mask up.
10:30 PM, 7 Jan
J-K IAS officer gets national award for IT-based Covid management project
Senior IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has added another national award to his kitty, this time for his yeoman's service in the fight against Covid and providing relief to lakhs of people in the Union Territory's summer capital Srinagar.
During the 24th National Conference on e-governance at Hyderabad on Friday, the 'Covid Call Centre and Management System' project was selected for the 'gold' award for using information and communication technology in Covid management.
The award was presented by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and Personnel Ministry Jitendra Singh in the presence of Minister of State for Information Technology (IT) K T Rama Rao and other senior bureaucrats.
10:21 PM, 7 Jan
Covid-19 Cases in Jharkhand
#COVID19 | Jharkhand reports 3,825 new cases, 8 deaths, and 866 recoveries in the last 24 hours
10:06 PM, 7 Jan
PM on India Crosses 150-Cr Vaccination Milestone
A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols.
India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19.
9:56 PM, 7 Jan
Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed for devotees from Jan 10
Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed for devotees from January 10 (Monday), in view of the COVID19 situation: Puri Collector Samarth Verma
9:39 PM, 7 Jan
Covid 19 Cases in Maharashtra Today
Maharashtra reports 40,925 new cases, 20 deaths and 14,256 recoveries today; Active cases at 1,41,492. Omicron cases reach 876 including 435 recoveries
9:08 PM, 7 Jan
Covid-19 Cases in Chandigarh Today
Chandigarh reports 390 new cases, 8 deaths, & 46 recoveries today; positivity rate at 10.77% & active cases at 1,323. 18,459 children in the 15-18 age group vaccinated today: UT Administration
8:56 PM, 7 Jan
Night Curfew in Gujarat
Night curfew b/w 10pm-6am in Ahmedabad, Surat,Vadodara, Rajkot,Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand,Nadiad
Political/social programs, weddings to have max 400 person capacity in open&50% of space capacity in closed venues;100 persons allowed in funerals:CMO
8:41 PM, 7 Jan
173 more passengers from Italy test positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Amritsar
At least 173 passengers on a Rome-Amritsar charter flight were found to be Covid-positive after being tested on arrival on Friday, officials said. This is the second consecutive incident wherein a large number of passengers coming from Italy to Amritsar airport have tested positive for coronavirus on arrival. On Thursday, 125 passengers who were travelling from Milan in Italy on another charter flight were found positive after being tested on arrival at the Amritsar airport.
8:24 PM, 7 Jan
Delhi
Covid 19 Cases in Delhi Today
Delhi reports 17,335 fresh cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active cases 39,873. Positivity rate at 17.73%
Punjab reports 2901 new cases, 135 recoveries and 1 death. Active cases 9425
7:50 PM, 7 Jan
Covid 19 Cases in Haryana Today
Haryana logs 3,748 fresh cases, positivity rate at 8.11% today; Omicron case tally at 123
7:45 PM, 7 Jan
Covid 19 Cases in Jammu and Kashmir Today
542 new positive cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours; Active cases at 2,492
7:32 PM, 7 Jan
Assam govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions-Night curfew
Assam govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions-Night curfew 10pm-6am; Restaurants, hotels, Dhabas and other eateries to operate at 50% seating capacity; All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts to remain closed
7:23 PM, 7 Jan
Mumbai Police Arrest a Man Selling Fake Covid Certificate
Maharashtra | A 36 year old man, Francis Nadar, selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for Rs 1000 has been arrested by the Dharavi Police Station on Jan 5: Mumbai DCP Pranaya Ashok
Karnataka reports 8,449 new cases, 505 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 30,113.
6:01 PM, 7 Jan
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Imposing Lockdown in Mumbai
Chief Minister thinks that no lockdown should be imposed. But, people are still not serious & are not wearing masks. People must follow all COVID19 SOPs. Today, there could be a decision on seating capacity to be allowed for restaurants, hotels etc: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
5:40 PM, 7 Jan
The list of 'At-risk' countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing
The list of ‘At-risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.