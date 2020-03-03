YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: Appointments for precautionary COVID-19 dose begins today

    By Oneindia Staff
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 08: There is no need for new registration for those taking the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry said.

    From January 10, India will start administering the precautionary dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

    covid
      Covid-19: India records biggest 1-day jump in cases in 6 months | Oneindia News
      Stay tuned for live updates:

      Newest First Oldest First
      8:25 AM, 8 Jan
      Mizoram reports 852 new cases and 2 deaths; Active caseload stands at 3,617
      1:03 AM, 8 Jan
      Assam facing 3rd Covid wave; daily fresh cases crosses 1,000-mark after 5 months
      Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the third wave of the pandemic along with Omicron variant of Covid-19 has hit the state from January 1 and that the government will treat all fresh coronavirus cases to be of the highly infectious new variant. The state government also reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in Assam on Friday crossed 1,000 mark for the first time in five months with detection of 1,167 new cases.
      12:47 AM, 8 Jan
      Night Curfew in Karnataka
      Amid rising COVID cases, Karnataka Govt has imposed weekend curfew in the state from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday; Visuals from Kalaburagi
      12:37 AM, 8 Jan
      Appointments for precautionary COVID-19 dose to begin from Saturday: Govt
      There is no need for new registration for those taking the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry said. From January 10, India will start administering the precautionary dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.
      12:11 AM, 8 Jan
      Covid 19 Cases in Chhattisgarh
      Chhattisgarh reports 2,828 new cases; Active caseload at 9,684, positivity rate at 6.32%
      11:55 PM, 7 Jan
      about 5 lakh cases during peak which should come during next month. Omicron is less severe & will have much less hospitalization & deaths
      In India, we expect about 5 lakh cases during peak which should come during next month. Omicron is less severe & will have much less hospitalization & deaths than you had in Delta variant: Dr Christopher Murray, Director, Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, Washington, US
      11:37 PM, 7 Jan
      Covid Cases in Assam Today
      Assam reports 1,167 new cases, 2 deaths, & 253 recoveries today; Active cases at 3,601. Positivity rate at 3.32%
      11:17 PM, 7 Jan
      NCPCR asks 4 states to step up children's COVID-19 vaccination coverage
      The apex child rights body NCPCR on Friday asked Punjab, Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya to take immediate steps to increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-17 years as the collective rate of inoculation of kids in these states remained below 1.45 per cent. In a letter to chief secretaries of these four states, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said these states have shown poor performance in providing vaccination to children.
      11:03 PM, 7 Jan
      Actor Trisha tests positive for Covid
      Famous south Indian actor Trisha on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 but that she was recovering. ''...I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it! Even tho(ugh) it was one of my harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinaations,'' she said and urged people to get vaccinated and mask up.
      10:30 PM, 7 Jan
      J-K IAS officer gets national award for IT-based Covid management project
      Senior IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has added another national award to his kitty, this time for his yeoman's service in the fight against Covid and providing relief to lakhs of people in the Union Territory's summer capital Srinagar. During the 24th National Conference on e-governance at Hyderabad on Friday, the 'Covid Call Centre and Management System' project was selected for the 'gold' award for using information and communication technology in Covid management. The award was presented by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and Personnel Ministry Jitendra Singh in the presence of Minister of State for Information Technology (IT) K T Rama Rao and other senior bureaucrats.
      10:21 PM, 7 Jan
      Covid-19 Cases in Jharkhand
      Jharkhand reports 3,825 new cases, 8 deaths, and 866 recoveries in the last 24 hours
      10:06 PM, 7 Jan
      PM on India Crosses 150-Cr Vaccination Milestone
      A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols. India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19.
      9:56 PM, 7 Jan
      Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed for devotees from Jan 10
      Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed for devotees from January 10 (Monday), in view of the COVID19 situation: Puri Collector Samarth Verma
      9:39 PM, 7 Jan
      Covid 19 Cases in Maharashtra Today
      Maharashtra reports 40,925 new cases, 20 deaths and 14,256 recoveries today; Active cases at 1,41,492. Omicron cases reach 876 including 435 recoveries
      9:08 PM, 7 Jan
      Covid-19 Cases in Chandigarh Today
      Chandigarh reports 390 new cases, 8 deaths, & 46 recoveries today; positivity rate at 10.77% & active cases at 1,323. 18,459 children in the 15-18 age group vaccinated today: UT Administration
      8:56 PM, 7 Jan
      Night Curfew in Gujarat
      Night curfew b/w 10pm-6am in Ahmedabad, Surat,Vadodara, Rajkot,Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand,Nadiad Political/social programs, weddings to have max 400 person capacity in open&50% of space capacity in closed venues;100 persons allowed in funerals:CMO
      8:41 PM, 7 Jan
      173 more passengers from Italy test positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Amritsar
      At least 173 passengers on a Rome-Amritsar charter flight were found to be Covid-positive after being tested on arrival on Friday, officials said. This is the second consecutive incident wherein a large number of passengers coming from Italy to Amritsar airport have tested positive for coronavirus on arrival. On Thursday, 125 passengers who were travelling from Milan in Italy on another charter flight were found positive after being tested on arrival at the Amritsar airport.
      8:24 PM, 7 Jan
      Delhi
      Covid 19 Cases in Delhi Today
      Delhi reports 17,335 fresh cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active cases 39,873. Positivity rate at 17.73%
      8:05 PM, 7 Jan
      Covid 19 Cases in West Bengal Today
      West Bengal reports 18,213 new infections & 18 deaths today; Active case tally reaches 51,384
      8:03 PM, 7 Jan
      Covid 19 Cases in Punjab Today
      Punjab reports 2901 new cases, 135 recoveries and 1 death. Active cases 9425
      7:50 PM, 7 Jan
      Covid 19 Cases in Haryana Today
      Haryana logs 3,748 fresh cases, positivity rate at 8.11% today; Omicron case tally at 123
      7:45 PM, 7 Jan
      Covid 19 Cases in Jammu and Kashmir Today
      542 new positive cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours; Active cases at 2,492
      7:32 PM, 7 Jan
      Assam govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions-Night curfew
      Assam govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions-Night curfew 10pm-6am; Restaurants, hotels, Dhabas and other eateries to operate at 50% seating capacity; All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts to remain closed
      7:23 PM, 7 Jan
      Mumbai Police Arrest a Man Selling Fake Covid Certificate
      A 36 year old man, Francis Nadar, selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for Rs 1000 has been arrested by the Dharavi Police Station on Jan 5: Mumbai DCP Pranaya Ashok
      7:08 PM, 7 Jan
      90% of Adult Population Vaccinated
      90% of our adult population vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose. Over 1.5 crore children vaccinated against COVID-19 since 3rd January: Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
      7:07 PM, 7 Jan
      22 people Test Positive in Himachal Pradesh
      22 people including tourists, SDM Manali test positive for COVID19 at Manali, all infected advised home quarantine: Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg
      6:52 PM, 7 Jan
      Karnataka Reports 8,449 New Cases
      Karnataka reports 8,449 new cases, 505 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 30,113.
      6:01 PM, 7 Jan
      Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Imposing Lockdown in Mumbai
      Chief Minister thinks that no lockdown should be imposed. But, people are still not serious & are not wearing masks. People must follow all COVID19 SOPs. Today, there could be a decision on seating capacity to be allowed for restaurants, hotels etc: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
      5:40 PM, 7 Jan
      The latest guidelines for all international arrivals in India include a 7-day mandatory home quarantine
      5:14 PM, 7 Jan
      The List of ‘At-risk’ countries Released by GOI
      The list of ‘At-risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing
