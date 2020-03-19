Coronavirus: Large gatherings, expeditions suspended by NDA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Mar 19: The National Defence Academy (NDA) here has suspended all large gatherings, guest lectures, expeditions and other group activities in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said.

All NDA cadets and personnel have been briefed and sensitised about the causes and symptoms of COVID-19 by the commanding officer of Military Hospital, he said.

All educational tours and outdoor hikes have been cancelled, he added.

Cadets are being closely monitored by their divisional officers, seniors and civilian instructors for any symptoms of the deadly pathogen, he said.

While cadetshave been adviced to avoid visits to crowded places, all non-essential gatherings have been suspended, the official said.

Educational hikes and outdoor activities outside the campus have been stopped till further orders and visitors are also not permitted on the NDA premises, he said.

Persons experiencing symptoms of flu, cough or cold have been advised to report about it immediately and if the case seems suspicious, they will be shifted to Armed Force Medical Services Hospital, the official said.

The official clarified that the information on social media about a member of Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) testing positive for coronavirus is false and a hearsay.

No symptoms associated with coronavirus have been detected in any personnel of the MILIT or Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), he said.

Maharashtra has reported total of 42 COVID-19 cases as on Wednesday.