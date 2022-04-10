Coronavirus is very deceptive, remain vigilant: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the coronavirus has not gone away and keeps resurfacing, and cautioned people not to let their guard down in the battle against the pandemic.

Addressing the 14th Foundation Day celebration at Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, PM Modi said that the virus is very deceptive and we have to remain vigilant against this. He said that India has performed an amazing feat of administering 185 crore doses of vaccines.

He credited social awareness for this and other movements like Swachhta and Single Use Plastic reduction. He said that along with spiritual dimension centres of faith play a major role in spreading social consciousness.

PM Modi talked about measures to preserve land area like water preservation schemes like per drop more crop. He recalled the Jan Andolan undertaken during his tenure as Chief Minister of the state. He said we cannot afford to relax on the movement of water preservation.

He also said that mother earth needs to be protected from chemicals. He reiterated the need to promote natural farming. He said as he and Keshubhai worked for water, current Chief Minister is working for mother earth.

The prime minister noted that a large number of girls from Gujarat are representing the country in Olympics. He also emphasized the need to be active against malnutrition among children and girls. He emphasised the need to take special care of nutrition of the expecting mothers. Pain of malnutrition needs to be completely eradicated, he stressed.

PM Modi asked for healthy baby competition in the villages by the temple trust. He also requested for coaching classes for poor students, spaces and halls of the temple can also be used for yoga camps and classes, he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the importance of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Amrit Kaal. He asked the gathering to raise the awareness and resolve about the shape of the society, village and the country in their hearts. He also stressed his vision of 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district.

He said that for the people of Gujarat who had made thousands of check dams, this should not be too big a task but the impact of this effort will be huge. He asked this task to be completed before 15 August, 2023. He asked for social movement for this. He said that social consciousness should be the moving force.

