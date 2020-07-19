Coronavirus: India reports highest single day spike of 38,902 cases, total tally reaches 10,77,618

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 19: With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total Covid-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union health and family welfare ministry on Sunday.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

With a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, the Union health ministry has asked these states to make renewed efforts to suppress the transmission of the virus and keep the case fatality rate below one per cent. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday confirmed community spread occurring in two coastal villages in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.