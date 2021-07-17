Coronavirus in 'transition phase': Puducherry records nearly 10% of COVID-19 cases in children

Puducherry Cabinet expansion: UT to get its first woman minister in 40 years; Swearing-in ceremony today

Puducherry, July 17: The raging coronavirus pandemic is presumably in the transition phase between the second and third waves, and the Union Territory of Puducherry is one of the few parts of India that is struggling with a steady rise in cases.

Of the infections reported in Puducherry, nearly 10 per cent of cases have been found in children and infants, Puducherry Health Secretary Dr Arun said.

"10 per cent of total Covid cases are pediatric. We have ramped up hospital infrastructure and augmented ICU and oxygen beds. We are on high alert. We request parents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccinate themselves," Arun said.

Puducherry recorded 104 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the overall caseload to 1,19,509.

On Saturday, India recorded 38,079 new cases of COVID-19, along with 560 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours, Union health ministry has said. According to data, the active cases in the country now stand at 4,24,025. The recovery rate has climbed to 97.31 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

