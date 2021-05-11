Coronavirus crisis: Sachin Pilot donates one-month salary to CM relief fund to combat COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, May 11: Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has donated his one month's salary to the chief minister's relief fund as a contribution for the fight against coronavirus. Pilot is the Congress MLA from Tonk.

He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informing him about his contribution. Rajasthan recorded 160 fatalities and 16,487 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,825 and infection tally to 7,73,194, according to an official report.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India witnessed a slight decline in the number of daily coronavirus spike, registering 329,942 such cases in the preceding 24 hours.

With this, the country's cumulative coronavirus tally has now reached 2,29,92,517. According to the health ministry's data, as mnay as 3,876 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking India's COVID-19 death toll to 249,992.

With 39,305 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka pushes Maharashtra to 2nd spot in India's Covid tally

India currently battles the second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic, although experts have warned that preparations need to be made at the earliest for an "inevitable" third wave.

On Monday, the country had marked 366,161 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,754 new deaths from the disease. This was still a marginal dip from the over four lakh new cases that were added on Monday, but the daily spike continues hovering at alarming levels, nonetheless.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 14:18 [IST]