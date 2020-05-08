Coronavirus crisis: COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 3,000-mark, Agra to be worst-hit city

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, May 08: The number of coronavirus positive patients in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 3000-mark on Friday with 73 fresh cases and two deaths.

According to Union Health Ministry's update at 8 am, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state now stands at 3,071 with the death toll of 62.

Meanwhile, in Agra, it can be seen that the area has continued to be one of the hardest hit cities in the state with the total number of cases reaching 678. On Thursday, 11 more positive cases surfaced in the city.

Also, a journalist was among two people who died due to coronavirus in Agra. The other patient was a woman from Sikandra, both were under treatment at the SN Medical college.

According to a health ministry's bulletin, 67 of the 75 districts in the state have detected a total of 3,071 patients, of which 1,250 recovered, while 1,759 are undergoing treatment.

A report stated that, males account for 75.16 per cent of the total coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh.

Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the state ranks second in testing coronavirus samples in the country. Earlier, over one lakh samples were tested in private and government labs in the state.