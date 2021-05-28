Coronavirus: COVID-19 negative mother delivers to positive baby in Varanasi

COVID-19 origin: Either it is emerged naturally or it was laboratory accident, says US Intel community

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Varanasi, May 28: In a shocking incident from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi, a newborn was tested positive for coronavirus despite the mother's COVID-19 test report coming negative.

It can be seen that there have been instances of COVID-19 positive mothers delivering healthy babies who test negative but this is a one-of-a-kind case where it has happened the other way around.

According to reports, the delivery took place at the SS Hospital in Banaras Hindu University on May 25.

Speaking to reporters, the thirty-two-year-old businessman Anil Prajapati said that his wife Supriya was admitted on May 24 and the hospital got her COVID tests done the same day through RT-PCR. The report showed negative.

However, when Supriya delivered the baby girl the very next day, the baby tested positive as per the RT-PCR report on May 26.

"The baby's sample was taken from the operation theatre even before the child was given to us... It's strange. I did feel some anxiety. We can't understand if the test reports are faulty," Prajapati said. Both, the mother and the newborn, are doing fine.

The BHU medical superintendent has ordered an enquiry into the incident and a fresh test on both will be done in a few days.

In other news, the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow helped a 35-year-old COVID-19 positive pregnant woman with a rare immune system disorder deliver a healthy baby girl earlier this week. The baby was delivered through the C-section surgery.

Deepika Tiwari suffers from 'Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura' (ITP), in which the host's immune system destroys platelets, resulting in internal bleeding or from the skin.

"Tears rolled out when I was told that my wife had delivered a healthy girl and both were stable," Shailendra Tiwari, the woman's husband said.

Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 10:02 [IST]