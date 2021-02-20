Coronavirus cases: Shiv Sena slams BJP over rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 20: With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has pinned the blame on the BJP saying temple politics led to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

Targeting the BJP, Sena mouthpiece Saamana's editorial slammed the saffron party and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for launching "Ghantanaad", a protest demanding reopening of temples in the state.

The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra worsened on Friday after it reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time after more than three months.

It can be seen that as many as 6,112 fresh cases were reported during the day, most of them coming from Akola, Pune and Mumbai divisions, said an official of the state health department.

With the Uddhav Thackeray government failing to reign in the virus, Shiv Sena has accused the BJP of the spike. This is not the first time Sena has blamed the BJP.

Saamana's editorial said "Before raising the issue, Opposition needs to understand the pandemic situation in the state. People should achieve 'peace of mind' and 'peace from hunger' at temples, but Opposition should understand the real meaning behind the term 'peace of mind'. It does not translate to peace of mind to attain political gains."