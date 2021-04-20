Coronavirus cases: India reports 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus new symptoms: Second wave Covid-19 infections looks different from first, see if you have them

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 20: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India recorded 2,59,170 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,761 deaths due to the infection. According to the health ministry, the country saw a total of 1,54,761 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,31,08,582.

The total cases of COVID-19 have now mounted to 1,53,21,089, with 20,31,977 active cases. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,80,530. A total of 12,71,29,113 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

On Monday, India's total tally of coronavirus cases had crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark.

The country's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to cross the 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50-crore mark.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases increased to 19,29,329, comprising 12.81 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.