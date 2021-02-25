YouTube
    Coronavirus cases: India reports 16,738 new COVID-19 cases, 138 deaths in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India in the last 24 hours reported 16,738 cases, taking the total tally to 11,046914. With the surge, the number of active cases on Thursday against breached the 1.5 lakh mark. The number of daily fatalities too rose with 138 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

    It can be seen that the sudden jump on Thursday does not come as a surprise as Maharashtra reported 8,807 new infections on Wednesday, continuing the upward trend of the daily infections.

    On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 1,167 new COVID-19 cases which was the highest daily spike in about four months.

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in several states, primarily in Maharashtra, has become a cause of concern as no reason behind the sudden spurt of the cases has been found yet.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 10:27 [IST]
