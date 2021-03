Coronavirus cases: India reports 12,286 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths in past 24 hours

Coronavirus cases: India records 15,510 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally over 11.11 million

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 02: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,24,527 with 12,286 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,98,921. According to health ministry, the death toll increased to 1,57,248 with 91 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,98,921 which translates into a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.07 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped 1.41 per cent.

The health ministry also said that the active caseload was recorded at 1,68,358 which accounts for 1.51 per cent of the total infections.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,76,18,057 samples have been tested up to March 1, of which 7,59,283 were done on Monday.