Coronavirus cases: India records 329,942 new COVID-19 cases, 3,876 deaths in last 24 hours

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 11: union health ministry on Tuesday said that India witnessed a slight decline in the number of daily coronavirus spike, registering 329,942 such cases in the preceding 24 hours.

With this, the country's cumulative coronavirus tally has now reached 2,29,92,517. According to the health ministry's data, as mnay as 3,876 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking India's COVID-19 death toll to 249,992.

India currently battles the second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic, although experts have warned that preparations need to be made at the earliest for an "inevitable" third wave.

On Monday, the country had marked 366,161 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,754 new deaths from the disease. This was still a marginal dip from the over four lakh new cases that were added on Monday, but the daily spike continues hovering at alarming levels, nonetheless.

It can be seen that there are 3745237 active COVID-19 cases in India, data from the health ministry shows; this accounts for 16.53 per cent of the total cases. As many as 18,671,222 patients have been discharged till now, after being treated for COVID-19.

Of all the new COVID-19 cases across the world, India contributed 53.1 per cent of the new infections on May 2 and 52.7 per cent on May 3, data analysed by Hindustan Times shows.

Hospitals around the country have been overwhelmed by the fresh wave of infections with oxygen supplies running short in medical facilities due to the sudden surge in demand. People are running from pillar to post to secure even basic medicines.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 10:15 [IST]