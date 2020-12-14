YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus cases: India records 27,071 new COVID cases; tally at 98,84,100

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Union health ministry on Monday said that India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 98,84,000-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease reached 93,88,159, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent.

    coronavirus

    The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    According to data, the active COVID-19 caseload continues to remain below the 5 lakh-mark. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload.

    Campaign for historic COVID-19 vaccine gets underway in US

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,88,159 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X