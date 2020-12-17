How COVID-19 pandemic took over the world in 2020

Telangana gears up to inoculate 80 lakh people in first phase once COVID-19 vaccine ready

Govt making all efforts for COVID-19 vaccine; cold chain logistics needs to be strengthened

Coronavirus cases: India records 24,009 fresh COVID-19 cases; Total caseload rises to 99.50 lakh

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 17: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India recorded 24,009 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 10 million. The national recovery rate is now at 95.31 per cent. With 355 new deaths, the country's toll of coronavirus-related deaths has mounted to 1,44,451.

According to the health ministry, India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 9,956,557. The total active cases in the country stand at 3,22,366 which comprises 3.24 per cent of the total caseload.

On the other hand, the total discharged or recovered cases in India stand at 94,89,740 with 33,291 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Coronavirus impact: Schools in Pune suspend online classes over non-payment of fee

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,78,05,240 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 11,58,960 were conducted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said that five states, such as, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra, accounted for 56 per cent of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country.