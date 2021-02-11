Coronavirus cases: India records 12,923 new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 8 million vaccinated

Canada dials India for COVID-19 vaccine, Delhi says will do its best

New Delhi, Feb 11: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India reported 12,923 new cases of the coronavirus cases in the preceding 24 hours as the country's overall tally rose to 10,871,294. However, in a slight departure from recent trend, the country's new active cases witnessed a spike -1,051- as they rose marginally to 142,562 or 1.30 per cent of total cases, as per the health ministry.

According to health ministry, the total number of recoveries rose to 10,573,372 or 97.27 per cent of the national tally as 11,764 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, as per latest health ministry figures.

Also, in the same period, 108 fresh fatalities were reported, taking India's Covid-19 related death toll to 155,360 or 1.43 per cent of total cases. India's previous single-day death count was 94, while 78 fatalities were reported before that.

More than 7 million people have been vaccinated thus far, the dashboard further showed, with 7,017,114 having been inoculated against the disease. India began what is the world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16. Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin are being used in the vaccination drive.

On Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the country's new positive cases were from 699, 185 samples tested by it on February 10.

These latest numbers come in a month India recorded less than 10,000 daily new Covid-19 cases twice; 8,635 cases were reported on February 2 and 9,110 infections were recorded on February 11. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest Covid-19 caseloads in the country.

The top two states, Maharashtra and Kerala, also have the highest number of active cases, with the southern state topping the tally on that front. Kerala and Maharashtra have more than 64,000 and 36,000 active cases respectively, with Karnataka at third with 5,894 infections.