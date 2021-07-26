YouTube
    Coronavirus cases: Delhi records one death, 39 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 26: Delhi health department on Monday said that the national capital recored 39 new coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has reached over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,044.

    covid

    It is also said that one fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

    As many as 80 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 percent.

    On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 66 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and two deaths due to the disease. On Saturday, the capital had registered 66 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero deaths.

