Corbevax: Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be launched by Sept: All you need to know

New Delhi, July 26: Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax or BioE COVID-19 is expected to be launched by the end of September this year, said ANI quoted sources on Monday. It is a protein subunit vaccine.

Last month, the Union Health Ministry announced that it had finalised arrangements with BE to reserve 300 million doses of Corbevax to be manufactured later this year.

The arrangement with BE is part of the wider endeavor from the Government to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing financial support.

Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax Technologies Corporation a Nasdaq-listed firm commented, "Dynavax is proud to extend our collaboration with Biological E with a commercial supply agreement and deliver significant amounts of CpG 1018 in hopes that Corbevax will be an important COVID-19 vaccine protecting people globally regardless of income level."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Dynavax and our collaboration will produce yet another vital vaccine against the spread of COVID-19. We believe Corbevax will play a critical role in eradicating the global pandemic," Mahima Datla, Managing Director, BE said.

Clinical trials

In phase I clinical trial was carried to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate in about 360 participants. The phase II concluded in April 2021.

In April 2021, the Drugs Controller General of India permitted the vaccine candidate to start phase III clinical trials. A total of 1,268 healthy participants between the age of 18 and 80 years to be selected from 15 sites across India for the trial and intended to be part of a larger global Phase III study.

Pricing

The company has estimated the vaccine to be priced at ₹250 (around $3) per dose and may even be priced below ₹400 (around $5) for two doses in India.

About Biological E. Limited

Biological E. Limited (BE), a Hyderabad-based Pharmaceuticals & Biologics Company founded in 1953, is the first private sector biological products company in India and the first pharmaceutical company in Southern India. BE develops, manufactures and supplies vaccines and therapeutics. BE supplies its vaccines to over 100 countries and its therapeutic products are sold in India and the USA. BE currently has 8 WHO-prequalified vaccines in its portfolio.

In recent years, BE has embarked on new initiatives for organisational expansion such as developing generic injectable products for the regulated markets, exploring synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as a means to manufacture APIs sustainably and developing novel vaccines for the global market.

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 13:46 [IST]