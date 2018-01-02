Cops watch on as 'moral police' harass students of different religions in Mangaluru

Mangaluru police watched on as members of a Pro-Hindu outfit harassed and assaulted students in a case of moral policing. The incident took place on Tuesday at Manasa Water Park, Pilikula, a famous picnic spot.

Students of a PUC college, belonging to three different religions, who had visited the picnic spot were intercepted by members of a pro-Hindu outfit. The students were rounded up by the hooligans who hurled abuses at them. The police who arrived at the spot attempted to clear the crowds that had gathered as the gang continued to harass the students.

In a video shot by a visitor, a policeman is seen trying to escort the students to safety. Even as the two girls are walking towards the police vehicle, a member of the outfit is seen assaulting one of the girls. No arrests have been made in the incident. Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has asked for action to be initiated against those involved in the incident.

OneIndia News