Cops book SJF’s Pannu for threatening to assassinate Captain Amarinder Singh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, Sep 01: A case has been registered by the Punjab Police against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated terrorist and legal advisor to the banned Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice for threatening to assassinate Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh.

The death threat was issued through a Facebook post of the SJF on August 28. DGP Dinkar Gupta said that the video suggested a criminal conspiracy against the CM. The video clearly shows the CM being targeted with bullets by a gun. Further investigations are on to unearth the entire conspiracy, Gupta said.

The case has been registered against Pannu and his associates under sections fo the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967. They have also been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The CM in an official statement has warned Pannu against any attempt to disrupt peace in the state.

Any bid to disrupt peace cause instability would be countered with full might of his government, the CM said. Nobody will be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace of Punjab and again plunge the people into the dark abyss of terrorism, which took thousands of lives, the CM also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 11:38 [IST]